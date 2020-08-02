Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings is set to be Marvel's first dive into Asian culture. Much like Black Panther did for African-Americans, Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings will look to enrich the ethnic makeup of the MCU. When the COVID-19 pandemic caused the world to shutdown, almost all production studios had to close down as well. The MCU release schedule was altered, and everything got pushed back. Fortunately for us, it looks like production within the MCU is restarting again.

Comicbook.com reports that Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings has restarted production. Crew members have been spotted in Australia working on building elaborate sets. The site reports that a note to the cast and crew stated, "As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a newborn baby. He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor. While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending 1st unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week. Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update. This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone's understanding as we work through this."

Now that Shang-Chi is back in full swing, this must mean other MCU projects that need reshoots (like Falcon & The Winter Soldier) can complete shooting. Are you excited for Shang-Chi?