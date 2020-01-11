Apparently it is quite difficult to find non-controversial or non-cancelled celebrities to host award shows these days. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have pulled off the gig before without stepping on too many toes, so bringing them back to host the Golden Globes next year seems like a solid choice.

According to The Wrap, Poehler announced that she and Fey will be the 2021 Golden Globes hosts while doing an impersonation of Chip Sullivan, executive vice president of communications at NBC Entertainment, at Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Saturday morning in Pasadena, California. “There are no two funnier people anywhere,” Poehler said while channeling Sullivan.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

Poehler and Fey filled these roles in 2013, 2014 and 2015, showing off the strong comedic chemistry they have built after years of collaborating. “NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment.

Ricky Gervais hosted the 2020 Golden Globes last weekend. He took liberties to make some harsh jokes in his opening monologue, as he repeatedly acknowledged that it would be his last year serving as host and had no repercussions to fear.