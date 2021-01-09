Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, who has had his own personal beef with the President, says that Twitter banning Donald Trump from their site was "the most important moment in the history of social media."

"This is the most important moment in the history of social media," Cohen tweeted, Friday night. "The world’s largest platforms have banned the world's biggest purveyor of lies, conspiracies and hate. To every Facebook and Twitter employee, user and advocate who fought for this--the entire world thanks you!"

The social media platform announced, Friday, that it would be banning Trump for his role in inciting the violent protests at the Capitol Building which were held earlier this week in response to the certification of the results from the 2020 Presidential Election.

Cohen has been a vocal critic of social media tech corporations in the past for their role in propagating misinformation online. While accepting the ADL’s International Leadership Award in 2019, the Borat actor used his platform to address the issue:

All this hate and violence is being facilitated by a handful of internet companies that amount to the greatest propaganda machine in history. Think about it. Facebook, YouTube and Google, Twitter and others—they reach billions of people. The algorithms these platforms depend on deliberately amplify the type of content that keeps users engaged—stories that appeal to our baser instincts and that trigger outrage and fear.

