Azealia Banks is known for her loud mouth on social media, saying whatever comes to her mind and generally making headlines for it. She's been extremely vocal throughout her music career, which has derailed her success to an extent. When she released "212", she was being hailed as the future of women in rap. While she went on to achieve a pretty successful career, she's more infamous because of her social media antics than she is for her music.

On Tuesday morning, she struck again with her response to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealing that she's a survivor of sexual assault, also bringing up Megan Thee Stallion's traumatic experience with Tory Lanez and FKA twigs' allegations against Shia LaBeouf.



Azealia followed up her message with more for AOC, and she also made mention of FKA twigs' ongoing allegations against Shia LaBeouf. Check out the rest of her posts below.