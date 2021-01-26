After an "intense honeymoon period," FKA Twigs says her former romance with Shia LaBeouf quickly went south. The award-winning singer recently shocked the industry after coming forward with accusations against the acclaimed actor, including allegations that he physically and sexually assaulted her. Twigs claims that LaBeouf even knowingly gave her an STD, and after the news made the rounds throughout social media, LaBeouf came forward to acknowledge that he has been abusive to both himself and the people around him in the past.



Melodie Jeng / Contributor / Getty Images

Earlier today, FKA Twigs appeared on the Grounded with Louis Theroux podcast where she detailed having "PTSD" due to her relationship with LaBeouf. "It sets the benchmark for if you behave well and if you fulfill all of the requirements and meet the rules, and all these things of the abuser, it can...be great," said the singer. Twigs accused the actor of being "controlling" and added that insignificant moments could spark his rage.

"For me, it was being nice to a waiter or being polite to somebody that could be seen as me flirting or wanting to engage in some sort of relationship with somebody else, when I'm literally just ordering pasta," she said. "I was told that I knew what he was like and if I loved him, I wouldn't look men in the eye. That was my reality for a good four months...that I wasn't allowed to look men in the eye."

She also alleges that the actor would have an unspecified "quota" of how much physical affection he needed from her each day. "His previous partner apparently met this number very well, so I was inadequate compared to a previous partner of his." Twigs never shared who the "previous partner" was, but mentioned that she was "berated for hours" if she didn't fulfill his needs and suffered from PTSD once the relationship ended.

"I felt so controlled and I felt so confused and I felt so low, beneath myself that the fear of leaving and knowing I had all this work to do to get back to just feeling okay, it was completely overwhelming." Twigs has a pending lawsuit against LaBeouf.

[via]