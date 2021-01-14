Azealia Banks is trying really hard to start some beef with two of rap's leading ladies, but she's had no luck yet. This week, she made headlines for her disturbing activity on social media, digging up her dead cat and boiling it to preserve its skull, filming the process, and uploading it to Instagram. She also went live and bullied Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, calling them both "fat" and "disgusting" as she watched their music videos.

The "212" rapper recently updated her Instagram Stories to defend herself against her haters, telling them to "kiss [her] witchy ass" and explaining why she believes it wasn't weird to dig up her dead cat. She followed up by explaining why she continually disses Doja and Megan, giving a wack explanation as to why she's been body-shaming them.

"Also, PLEASE give me a break about this body shaming," said Azealia. "These girls are f*cking overweight and drunk and you all know it. Quit the bullsh*t. How can you Rap about sex and genuinely not be sexy. Lol. Like we get it, You like to f*ck men for money, get drunk and overeat. Give me a break for f*cks sake."

To say that Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion are overweight with a straight face... chile. Doja and Megan have not responded to Azealia's initial attacks, nor her doubled-down comments. Hopefully, they leave this situation untouched and pay it no mind. Fans believe that Azealia is bitter and an overall hater. It's hard to argue otherwise.