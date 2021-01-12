Azealia Banks has a lot of bitterness and hate in her heart. Her career didn't necessarily go according to plan as she was seemingly blackballed by the industry for her numerous defamatory comments about other artists, including Kanye West, Lana Del Rey, and countless others. Banks is undeniably talented, and she brought a different take on rap in the 2010s, but her mouth continues getting her into trouble.



John Sciulli/Getty Images

This morning, the rapper found her way onto news headlines for myriad reasons. The "212" artist started off her day by heading into her yard and digging up her deceased cat before boiling its corpse and using its skull as decoration, which caused disgusted fans to react online for the last few hours. She also took time to continue her bullying tirade, shifting her focus from Lana Del Rey to body-shame Doja Cat, who is far from overweight.

"This is disgusting," exclaimed Banks while watching the music video for "Juicy" with one of her friends. "Doja, you look fat and you look disgusting. No! This is disgusting. This is pre-diabetic, b*tch! Disgusting."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She went on to speak about a conspiracy theory involving China and American beauty standards, before continuing to bully the "Best Friend" artist. "This is terrible. Doja, you're fat," she said.

Doja Cat is one of the hottest artists in the music industry right now. Azealia Banks hasn't had a chart hit in years. It sounds like the New York-raised artist is bitter about Doja's recent success, considering she's the furthest thing from "fat" or "pre-diabetic".