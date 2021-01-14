Yesterday (January 12), viewers sat wide-eyed as Azealia Banks shared a video that showed her digging up her beloved deceased pet, a cat named reportedly named Lucifer, before setting him to boil. Soon, headlines ran rampant with claims that the rapper was planning on consuming the dead animal, but Banks has come forward to not only deny those reports but to question other religions and their associations with cannibalism and bloodshed.



"Why do you think i would eat a dead cat," she said on her Story. "When I can barely eat a dead cow. It's called taxidermy.... Plenty of hunters with preserved deer heads hanging off their wall. Darlings..... You guys are being racist and this is very un-black lives matter of you all. The cat's head is soaking in peroxide to fully clean him, then I'm taking him to a jewelry shop to have it gilded."

"Lucifer was an icon," she said of her late pet. "He deserves to be preserved. You girls are not tough like me." Banks went on to mention that "Catholics ritualistically consume the body and blood of Christ at mass," suggesting that they are "essentially vampires and cannibals." In another Story slide, Banks wrote, "Rabbi's suck the blood off of a newborns circumcised penis. I really don't want to hear sh*t about preserving a cat skull."

