Azealia Banks has outdone herself, absolutely horrifying her fans by digging up her dead cat's corpse and cooking it while she filmed the entire thing on Instagram.

The oftentimes controversial Azealia Banks is back in the headlines today for her recent move on social media, which consisted of digging up her deceased cat and boiling it. "Lucifer 2009-2020. My Dear kitty," she wrote as her caption on one of the two since-deleted (or possibly reported) videos. "Thank you for everything. A legend. An icon. Forever a serval serve."



The "212" rapper proceeded to boil her deceased pet companion, who she said passed away three months ago, which is when she buried it. She finally posted a picture of the cat's skull hanging on her wall.

"Is Azealia Banks really digging up her dead cat and cooking it on instagram right now?" asked one fan, seriously concerned for what was happening on the artist's page. "Azealia Banks dug up her dead cat cooked it... i have no words 2021 is not the year," said another.

This marks just the latest in Azealia's troubling history, especially as it pertains to animals. The rapper notoriously performed a brujeria ritual in her closet five years ago, stating that "Real witches do real things" after cleaning up three years' worth of chicken blood from her floors.

We will not be posting the videos as they are very graphic. Check out some fan reactions below.