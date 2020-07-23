AOC
- Pop CultureRoe V. Wade Overturned: Politicians, Musicians, & Actors ReactPoliticians and celebrities respond to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsAOC Responds To Tucker Carlson's "Booty Call" Joke: "You’re A Creep Bro"Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez labeled Tucker Carlson a "creep" on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- GramCardi B Calls Out Candace Owens Over "Uneducated" Comments: "She Threatened To Sue"Not only did Owens slam Cardi and LeBron James, but she also targeted AOC while speaking with Tucker Carlson.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsAOC Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Miami Trip For New Year'sAOC has tested positive for COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAOC Wears "Tax The Rich" Gown At Met Gala & Critics Light Up Social MediaThe politician wanted to make a statement and her critics did not take kindly to the message, especially with Met's $30K tickets.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTed Cruz Posts Photos Of Himself Passing Out Water, Twitter Clowns HimTed Cruz tried to repair his image on social media, but his followers weren't feeling it.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJoe Biden Declares Texas Storm A "Major Disaster," Approves Federal FundingPresident Joe Biden has declared the storm in Texas a "major disaster," which will result in federal funds being allocated to the state.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAOC Targeted In "Smollet" Trend After Capitol Hill Riot Story Is QuestionedThe New York Democrat, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , faced backlash after reports claimed her Capitol Hill riot story is made up.By Azure Johnson
- PoliticsAOC Reveals She's A Sexual Assault SurvivorAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez said during an Instagram Live broadcast that she is a survivor of sexual assault while describing her trauma from the Capitol Riots.By Alycia Williams
- AnticsAzealia Banks Tells Megan Thee Stallion To "Get Over" Tory Lanez ShootingAzealia Banks tells AOC, Megan Thee Stallion, and FKA twigs to "get over" their trauma.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsCapitol Hill Protester Arrested After Tweeting About Assassinating AOCA Texas man was arrested for his role in the Capitol Hill riot after tweeting "assassinate AOC."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAOC Feared For Her Life In Capitol Riot: "I Thought I Was Going To Die"During a lengthy Instagram Live session, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened up about her experience fearing that she would be assassinated. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsAOC Goes Off On Conservatives More Worried About Their Followers Than The CoupAOC called out conservatives who have complained about losing followers on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAOC Details Experience Receiving COVID-19 VaccineAOC details her experience receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and how she felt afterward.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsRep. AOC Raises $200k For Charity With Latest Among Us Twitch StreamAOC and Jagmeet Singh raised over $200k for charity on Twitch, Friday night.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAOC Admits She Considered Quitting Politics Prior To ReelectionAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez admitted she considered not running for reelection prior to this election cycle.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsT.I. Stands Up For AOC & "The Squad"Sensing a double-standard, T.I. took to Instagram to stand up for Alexandria Ocsario Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley -- or, "The Squad."By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsAOC Calls Out Democrats: "There’s No Going Back To Brunch" If Biden WinsAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez says "there’s no going back to brunch" for Democrats, even if Joe Biden wins the presidency.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCardi B Endorses AOC For President After Jamming To "Bodak Yellow"Cardi B already knows who she wants to be President in 2024.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsU.S. Army Esports Team Withdraws From Twitch Following BacklashThe U.S. Army is pausing all associations with the streaming platform Twitch, following rampant media controversy. By Cole Blake