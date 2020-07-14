Viola Davis
- TV2023 BET Awards: Best Actress NomineesThe tight race to crown the Best Actress begins. By Demi Phillips
- MoviesMichael Jordan & Nike's Partnership Hits Big Screen With "Air" Trailer: WatchBen Affleck and Matt Damon star in "Air," based on the true story of the Nike and Michael Jordan partnership. By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureBBC Apologizes For Calling Viola Davis Beyoncé After GrammysBBC has apologized for a graphic featuring Viola Davis named as Beyoncé.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureViola Davis Earns EGOT With Grammy WinViola Davis has achieved EGOT status with her latest Grammy win.By Cole Blake
- MoviesViola Davis To Star As Villain In "Hunger Games" PrequelViola Davis has been cast as the lead villain in the "Hunger Games" prequel, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureViola Davis Calls Michelle Obama "Duck Face" Criticism "Incredibly Hurtful"After going viral over her "The First Lady" role, Davis also says that "critics absolutely serve no purpose."By Erika Marie
- TVViola Davis Catches Shade Over Portrayal Of Michelle Obama "Duck Face"The internet came with a vengeance after a clip of Showtime's "The First Lady" went viral.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureViola Davis Claims Black Actors Said She "Wasn't Pretty Enough" For "HTGAWM": ReportThe Oscar-winning actress shined as Annalise Keating, but apparently many of her peers doubted her ability to make the show a hit.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNew "The Suicide Squad" Trailer Reveals Who Shot Superman: WatchThe James Gunn-directed supervillain film is expected to hit theaters and HBO Max this summer.By Madusa S.
- RandomBeyoncé, Michelle Obama, & Others Pay Tribute To Breonna Taylor's 28th BirthdayOn what would be her 28th birthday, many stars paid tribute to the late Louisville resident.By Madusa S.
- TVGolden Globe Nominees Announced: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Sacha Baron Cohen, And MoreViola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Sacha Baron Cohen, and more are nominated for the 78th Golden Globe Awards.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureHip-Hop Tributes Larry King After News Of His PassingThe tributes are pouring in from the hip-hop community and entertainment industry alike for the late television host. By Madusa S.
- MoviesChadwick Boseman's Final Film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Drops Extended TrailerThe electrifying teaser for the star-studded Netflix film has arrived and it's a must-see.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureViola Davis Refutes Story That She Purchased Plantation Home Where She Was BornThe actress came forward to clarify her IG post after reports surface that she'd bought the home as a birthday gift for herself.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton Receives Outpouring Of Support From Celebs After HospitalizationFamous friends of Tamar Braxton are rallying behind the singer after she attempted to take her own life this week. By Madusa S.
- MoviesViola Davis: "I Betrayed Myself, And My People" By Starring In "The Help"Viola Davis explains why she regrets starring in "The Help."By Cole Blake