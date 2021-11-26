mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Giggs Links Up With Rowdy Rebel For New Banger "Differences"

Taylor McCloud
November 26, 2021 10:17
It's an overseas connection on "Differences"


While the Atlantic Ocean separates London and New York City, there are parallels between the drill music being made in both locations and just today, Peckham rapper Giggs and Brooklyn rapper Rowdy Rebel linked up to mold both styles into one song. 

Tim Whitby/Getty Images

"Differences," released alongside Giggs' solo effort, "Innocent," is the perfect blend of Peckham and Brooklyn, and with JordanProdIt and Ellis Lost highlighting Giggs' and Rowdy Rebel's best qualities with a cold, ominous drill instrumental, the single is yet another example of the "Peligro" rapper making the most of his overseas connections. Following a handful of features on Drake records, and his most recent work with Meek Mill on "Northside Southside," "Differences" is another hit and fits well in Giggs' catalogue of North American collaborations.

Quotable Lyrics
Any location
Thirty-two shots, seventy patients
Ready or not, Freddie and Jason
Whip, spinning that basin
Been in that basement

