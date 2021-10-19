Meek Mill & Giggs Link Up In London For The “Northside Southside” Video

The new music video follows Meek’s visual for “Angels (RIP Lil Snupe).”

The visual for Meek Mill and Gigg’s transatlantic banger “Northside Southside” has arrived, just weeks after the release of the former’s fifth studio album, Expensive Pain. According to Hip Hop N More, the filming of the video was the 34-year-old’s first time ever in London – he previously couldn’t cross the border due to legal issues.

He shot the video in Peckham with his collaborator. Several scenes shot in the middle of a street and a parkade show gangs of people crowded around the performers, watching them rap their track for the cameras.

“Shout out London fam,” Meek wrote on Instagram earlier today, providing his followers with an early sneak peek of the visual.

Fans have been loving “Northside Southside” for its grimey South London meets classic north Philly vibe. “Meek going hard with Giggs is just what we needed,” one viewer wrote on YouTube. “This one’s gonna be special Dam!!!! Giggs making history yet again,” another person added.

Earlier this month, the “Uptown Vibes” rapper also shared the video for his Expensive Pain track “Angels (RIP Lil Snupe),” in which he shows off some footage of his young child and pays tribute to his late friend.

Check out the visual for “Northside Southside” above and share your opinion below.

