Meek Mill “Angels (RIP Lil Snupe)” Video

In his latest visual, Meek Mill honours his late friend, Lil Snupe.

Just a few days ago, Meek Mill dropped the music video for the title track off of his latest album, Expensive Pain. On Friday, the rapper fed his fans once again, this time providing visuals for “Angels (RIP Lil Snupe).”

In the video, Meek can be seen riding in a car, holding his son, and hanging out with some pals, all while rhyming along to his sentimental track.

“When Snupe died, I was high, shit, I ain't get to feel it/And I can't lie, been on my mind that I ain't hit his this killer/Too many guys been switchin' sides, it's only gettin' realer/Look in my eyes, when you see fire, turn me to a villain,” the 34-year-old sings, clearly missing his late friend.

The comment section is full of love for the Philadelphia-born artist.

“Been riding with Meek Mill since he was signed to Grand Hustle, before he got signed with Maybach Music Group and started the Dreamchasers record label. He has [come] a very long way, this man needs the recognition, validation, & credit that he deserves while he is still here,” one person wrote.

Others took the time to say RIP to Lil Snupe, who passed away back in 2013. RIP.

Along with the new video announcement, Meek dropped news that the ”Extendo Pack” version of Expensive Pain will be coming next week.

Which song from the album would you like to see a visual for next? Let us know in the comments.