Meek Mill Captures "Expensive Pain" In Music Video For Album's Title Track

Jay-Z, Pusha T, and Meek Mill's two sons make cameos in the "Expensive Pain" music video.

Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of his latest album Expensive Pain which he believes is his best yet. The rapper has been dumping out visuals at a rapid pace over the past few days including the intro and "On My Soul." He followed it up today with the release of the visual for the album's title track. Similar to the other videos he dropped, the rapper offers a glimpse into his day-to-day life as it follows him through club appearances, concerts, and events where he's rubbing shoulders with Jay-Z and Pusha T. The rapper's two sons also make cameos in the visual.

Meek Mill's Expensive Pain includes appearances from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Check out the visuals for "Expensive Pain" above.