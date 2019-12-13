Many North American listeners were first introduced to the wonders of Giggs by way of Drake’s More Life playlist. Appearing on two tracks, “KMT” and “No Long Talk,” the baritone U.K. legend quickly endeared himself to the masses with his unique style, formidable presence, and comedic timing. Today, Giggs found himself crossing paths with Ebro Darden on Beats1, where he proceeded to reminisce on his experience collaborating with Drizzy. An experience that found the 6ix God on his Grinch that Stole Christmas energy.

Tim Whitby/Getty Images

“First we'd done the “No Long Talk” one. We'd done that one first, but that one was more like the first time we got a chance,” he explained. “That one's the stand-off cut. You know what I'm saying? He's getting hard and man. You know what I'm saying? When that's out of the way, then we can have fun now.” Unfortunately for Giggs, he quickly found his holiday celebrations interrupted by an all-too-eager Drizzy.

“Day after Boxing Day, I remember man hits me up, I'm all pissed off and that,” he remembers, laughing. “[Drake’s] like, "Yo, this beats mad, isn't it?" I'm thinking, "Blood, it's Boxing Day why are you calling me?” Then he's like, "Not even the Hollow Man can rest on Christmas". About four hours later, then he sent the verse and I was thinking, "All right man’s trying to test my work rate." That's why in my head its all talking about, "Lookin' all Christmas gift-wrapped, lookin' all turkey". I'm still thinking of dinner.” And like that, the seemingly random reference to a Holiday feast makes all the sense in the world.