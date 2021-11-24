Following the 2014 arrest of Brooklyn rappers and longtime friends Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel, the authorities reportedly wanted to hit Rebel with a heavy charge, and let Shmurda off easier.

Speaking to Complex in 2016, Shmurda revealed the conditions behind the two, seven-year prison sentences he and Rebel ultimately received.

Al Bello/Getty Images

"They offered me five and offered Rowdy twelve... They said the only way they’ll give him seven is if I took seven, too," Shmurda reportedly told Complex. "So, you know, I had to take one for the dogs.”

Following their release earlier this year, Rebel penned a heartfelt message to Shmurda, and thanked him for taking a longer sentence in order to shorten his own.

"I wouldn’t be here RN if yu Haven’t been the same genuine person I meet in elementary," Rebel wrote. "I never Seen yu fold or bend through treacherous time’s always thinking Nd doing for others. I thank god I got a friend like you I could call a brother."

Finally reuniting in February 2021, Shmurda and Rebel have re-acclimated themselves with the rap game, and nine months after their release, Bobby came through with an insane gift for his right-hand man.

Presenting Rebel with a massive, iced-out chain with a diamond-encrusted pendant spelling out "Rude Boy," Shmurda embraced the "9 Bridge" rapper and even helped him adjust the chain to sit perfectly below his bowtie.

