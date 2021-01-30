G Perico And 1TakeJay Get Nostalgic On "Pull It"

32-year-old Los Angeles rapper G Perico is known for his old-school, gangsta-rap style. He first gained recognition after dropping his 2016 mixtape Shit Don’t Stop, which earned him widespread praise and a feature on Nipsey Hussle’s 2017 track “Basic Instinct.” His nostalgic tendencies haven’t changed as he’s gotten older and more mature in his musical style, and “Pull It” is a prime example of who G Perico is as an artist.

1TakeJay gained popularity after his 2018 project Wait Hol Up, which featured one of his most popular tracks, “I Like Bitches.” His most-streamed song, “Drip Walking”, went semi-viral on social media and allowed his 2019 mixtape “G.O.A.T” to reach new ears. Most recently, he released his 2020 mixtape Cancel Christmas, poking fun at the coronavirus pandemic, quarantine, and Christmas shopping.

G Perico and 1TakeJay do what they do best on the 1-minute-40-second “Pull It”. On the track, they discuss ringing in the new year in the best ways they can: having sex, driving nice cars, and drinking champagne. This single comes just after the release of G Perico’s project Welcome To The Land, which dropped on January 22nd. G Perico is certainly acting as though 2021 will be his year, despite all of the things 2020 threw at the world.

Quotable Lyrics

Two bad bitches, and they both mine

But if they told you I’m they n***a then they both lying

See her twice, bet I hit that bitch both times

Put the whip in cruise, I’m getting head, watch me ghost ride