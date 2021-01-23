mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G Perico Drops Off New Project "Welcome To The Land"

Aron A.
January 23, 2021 13:59
Welcome To The Land
G Perico

G Perico keeps the ball rolling with his latest project, "Welcome To The Land."


G Perico has been putting in work over the years but it feels like the fruits of his labor are only starting to show in recent times. He's continued to have a grip on the rap game but he's also been venturing off with his own clothing line, store, and much more. This week, he returned with his latest drop, Welcome To The Land. The rapper's latest body of work extends for nine tracks with no features, putting to bask G Perico in the spotlight and tell his story.

Even though January hasn't ended, this marks Perico's second offering of the year following the release of his six-song EP, Free earlier this week. Check the latest project from G Perico and sound off in the comments with your favorite track. 

