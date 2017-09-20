gangsta rap
- MusicDr. Dre "Never Liked" N.W.A. Being Labeled Gangsta RapDr. Dre dropped some hard truths about the perceptions of N.W.A.By Ben Mock
- MusicWhat Is Gangsta Rap?Explore the origins, key elements, and enduring influence of Gangsta Rap in our comprehensive guide to this impactful hip-hop subgenre.By Jake Skudder
- MusicBoosie Badazz Believes The Industry Is Moving Away From Gangbanging RappersHe says "you're gonna have to be a fake rapper" who doesn't gangbang or else "they're gonna stop you."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCPO Boss Hogg, Former Death Row Rapper, Dies At 52CPO Boss Hogg has passed away at 52-years-old.By Cole Blake
- MusicWest Coast Rap Legend O.Y.G Redrum 781 Dead After Cancer BattleO.Y.G Redrum 781 has passed away after a battle with cancer.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentA Brief History Of Nudity & Sexually Explicit Imagery In Hip-Hop Album ArtworkIn light of Meek Mill's controversial "Expensive Pain" artwork, we revisit some of Hip-Hop's most sexually explicit album covers.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicIce-T Shares Epic Dr. Dre Throwback Co-SignLegendary gangsta rap innovator Ice-T flexes the scope of his influence with a throwback clip from a Dr. Dre interview. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsG Perico And 1TakeJay Get Nostalgic On "Pull It"The dynamic duo pulled out all the stops for this short but catchy track. By hnhh
- GramTekashi 6ix9ine Rocks A New Wig & Talks Trash To "Gangsta Rappers"Tekashi 6ix9ine antagonizes his haters by telling them a rapper in a wig is beating them in sales.By Alex Zidel
- Hip-Hop HistoryThe Game Remembers "The Documentary" With Badass G-Unit ThrowbackThe Game was on his Max Payne energy. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentIce T Is The Original Gangsta: Reflecting On "Cop Killer," Avoiding The Dry Snitch & MoreThe OG Archetype. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentScary Funny: How DaBaby Remains Intimidating While Cracking JokesA look at DaBaby's unique breed of gangster rap, which relies on humor as much as it does on malice.By Patrick Lyons
- MusicPastor Troy Reacts To T.I., Ludacris & Jeezy Photo: "Put Some Respect On My Name"He's asking for recognition.By Zaynab
- SocietyFreeway Ricky Ross Talks Being Black In America, Fakeness In Rap & Educating Yourself By Any Means NecessaryThe real Rick Ross speaks. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentDrakeo The Ruler Is Behind Bars But Still Has A Pulse On Underground L.A. & BeyondDrakeo the Ruler is on the rise.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Blames Chief Keef's Music For Shooting While Shading J. ColeTekashi 6ix9ine manages to blame Chief Keef for the shooting while shading J. Cole.By Aron A.
- Original ContentDr. Dre Vs. Snoop Dogg: Who Had The Better Debut Album?Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg do battle to see who had the better solo debut.By Matt F