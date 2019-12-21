Gang affiliation in the rap game is like a hip hop pastime. If artists themselves aren't apart of a set, then members of their entourage claim neighborhood colors. It seems that affiliations are less polarizing in rap's present culture as artists have come together in hopes of ending violence in the streets, but there are some people who feel that their loyalty to the sets they claim goes far beyond money or fame.

Compton rapper 1TakeJay is an artist who believes that gangs aren't beneficial in any way. He's stated in interviews that "gang bangin' is stupid," and in a sit down with No Jumper, he explained his thoughts about his declaration. He shared that he knows people in gangs, including his family members and friends, so it isn't something he isn't familiar with.

He shared he gets along with everyone and can never be put in the middle of any drama. "I just feel like, n*ggas just be lost in the sauce and don't really know theyself," he said. "But some n*ggas really grow up like that and that's all they know though, for sure. It's two different type of n*ggas. It's a real gang banger, and it's a n*gga that's just lost in the sauce lookin' for sh*t that he didn't have growin' up."

Adam22 added that he didn't think this generation respected gang culture as much as the previous, but 1TakeJay didn't agree. The rapper said that in Los Angeles, the gang culture is "more structured, more serious than like, everywhere else." To 1TakeJay, it seems as if rappers from other cities "just be throwin' up anything" for attention, but no one really cares. "That's why I would never gang bang," he said. "It doesn't make sense." Watch his full interview below, but check out his gang culture comments at the 36:00 mark.