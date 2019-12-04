mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

1TakeJay Dubs Himself The "G.O.A.T" On His New Tape Ft. Rich The Kid & More

Aron A.
December 04, 2019 14:18
G.O.A.T
1Take Jay

1Take Jay is back in the mix with his latest project.


1Take Jay has been making some serious noise in the past few years. The Compton rapper's regional buzz has been at an all-time high in the past few years which has earned him major recognition from some of the biggest names in the game including DJ Mustard. Today, he released his latest project, G.O.A.T  which doesn't actually mean Greatest Of All Time. 1Take flips the term to mean Girls Over All Things. The rapper's charisma is fully showcased on the project as he shit talks his way through the 12-track project. The rapper doesn't do it all on his own, though. He enlists Shoreline Mafia, Rich The Kid, and Kalan.frfr for some assistance on the project.

Peep G.O.A.T below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section. 

1Take Jay Rich The Kid Shoreline Mafia
