1TakeJay Pops Out WIth "Over Like October" Project

Milca P.
October 14, 2019 01:49
Over Like October
1Take Jay

1TakeJay comes through with a new EP.


Compton rising star 1akeJay has returned with his own full-length delivery via Over Like October.

The new project features eight total tracks and additional appearances from Mike Sherm, ForstyaSnowmann, Lul G, and Shordie Shordie. Per usual, the young upstart is holding fast the tradition of West Coast bounce found laced in his tracks and he unleashes a full outing of infectious selections reminiscent of his breakout "Arco" track.

The new EP follows last year's Wait Hol Up effort but does not mark an official album release as an appropriate follow-up. Dive into Over Like October down below and be sure to chim in with your thoughts on 1akeJay's newest d3elivery.

