Well, if the rumors are true, it seems like the unofficial crowned king of toxicity may finally be ready to settle down for good this time. After ending things with Lori Harvey earlier this year, Future quickly moved on to dating the up and coming Atlanta rapper Dess Dior. The 37-year-old hitmaker has been linked to Dess through quarantine, and the two have been spending a lot of time together. Fans are speculating that the couple is ready to take their relationship to the next level based on some new pictures.

As the audience has come to know, Future makes things official will all his new ladies by gifting them a hundred-thousand-dollar AP watch. Already gifting Dess a coveted AP watch, fans noticed a new piece of ice on the 23-year-old's finger. The young rapper shared a video on Instagram of her outside of an Atlanta nightclub she and Future visited this weekend where they wore matching outfits.

In the video, Dess strikes a pose, accentuating her hand and flexing what appears to be an engagement ring on her finger.