Future has moved on quickly from Lori Harvey, spending lots of time with his new girlfriend Dess Dior after breaking up with the model earlier this year. During the quarantine, Future and his new rapper girlfriend have been getting to know once another, stepping out and showing off the progress of their relationship, which is seemingly so strong that Future is already gifting her with hundred-thousand-dollar watches. They've been getting a feel for what life could be together, enjoying nights out in Atlanta and, most recently, their bond was displayed in paparazzi pictures of them walking hand-in-hand with matching varsity jackets.

The couple wore the same college jackets during their trip to the club, rocking red-white-and-blue throughout with different designer broaches decorating the garments. Dess had on some shiny pants, while Future rocked white designer denim. Clearly, they wanted people to know they were together, not taking any chances with their choice of dress.

Recently, Dess Dior leveled up in her career, releasing her new single "Rich" with an accompanying video. Future was recently confirmed to be featured on Playboi Carti's long-awaited new album Whole Lotta Red. As we wait for new music from both parties, we'll keep you updated on Future and Dess Dior's development as a couple.

Are you a fan of these two?