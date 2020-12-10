Dess Dior Drops Visual To Her Boastful Single "Rich B*tch"

Future's rumored girlfriend spits bars about enjoying her life of luxury.

She already had an online following of her own, but once Future and Dess Dior began flaunting their rumored romance, people began to clamor over themselves to find out more about the latest woman to steal the award-winning rapper's heart. Yet, the public shouldn't be mistaken—Dess Dior wants people to remember that she's not just Future's arm candy. Last month, Dess dropped her single "Rich B*tch," and she returns with a COVID-19 friendly visual that features her alone in a mansion.

The rapper is shown in various areas of the lavish home as she raps about being at the top of her game. It's clear that Dess is ready to add her name to the growing list of women in the rap industry who are making waves, so we'll have to find out if the world likes what they hear and see. Check out Dess Dior's music video for "Rich B*tch" and let us know what you think of her latest single.

