Hailing from Savannah, Georgia, 22-year-old Dess Dior is one of hip-hop’s latest rising rap stars. Having stepped onto the rap scene in 2019 with the releases of her singles, “F*cked Up,” and “Bandz,” Dior has been steadily catching eyes ever since. On Monday, November 2, Dior celebrated her twenty-second birthday at an Atlanta club with “Life is Good” rapper, Future, who she has been linked to over the past several weeks, and who appears to have bought her an AP watch as a birthday gift, indicating the two may be getting serious. Dior is also best friends with Lil Baby’s longtime girlfriend, Jayda Cheaves, who is supportive of Dior’s musical career and even makes cameos in some of her music videos, such as her “Talk To Me” video, which has garnered over 430,000 YouTube streams.

Dess Dior & Jayda Cheaves - Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Continue reading to learn more about the budding hip-hop star, whose infectious flow and high-powered energy are bolstering the “Rich B*tch” rapper’s rise to the top.

BACKGROUND

Although she was born in St. Louis, MO, Dior was raised in Savannah, GA, and began rapping when she was just 12 years old. Having grown up looking up to hip-hop icons by the likes of Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, Dior seeks to create music of her own that inspires and empowers young girls. Born Destiny Bailey, Dior adopted her moniker upon deciding she wanted to make a name for herself in music, rather than being known for her connections to those already in the industry. Since then, Dior has worked tirelessly to establish her musical prowess and versatility as an artist, while leading with humility and authenticity. Dior has established her own entertainment company, Show LUV Entertainment, LLC, in the process, and even scored herself a performance at Rolling Loud last September— a remarkable accomplishment for an industry newcomer. Always ready for whatever, Dior's life motto is, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Because you have to learn how to make the best of any situation life throws at you."

MUSIC

Dior released her debut EP, Definition of Dess, in June 2020, in which she asserts her promising talent through her candid, sex-positive bars. The rapper’s straightforward spit, layered over spastic trap beats on tracks like “Up Next” and “Boss B*tch” makes for perfect party playlist additions. Were it not for quarantine, many of Dior’s unapologetic songs would sound right at home thundering through the speakers of a buzzy nightclub.

More recently, Dior released her snappy single, “Rich B*tch,” on November 2. On the track, Dior raps about her come-up and dismisses her haters, interjecting occasional, befitting sh*t talking in the mix as necessary. With her 2020 releases steadily gaining steam in the hip-hop scene, it seems as though Dior has the makings of a rapper ready for takeoff.

RELATIONSHIP WITH FUTURE

Amidst swirling rumors that he had split from on-and-off girlfriend of two years, Lori Harvey, Future was spotted with Dior on a number of occasions over the past few weeks. Although nothing has been confirmed, it seems the two have been kindling a romance, with the possible couple first spotted out to lunch in Georgia in late October, and most recently, having celebrated Dior’s 22nd birthday at a club on November 2. Future is known for icing his lady friends out, so when Dior was seen sporting a shiny new Audemars Piguet watch, many took that as a seeming confirmation that the two are indeed dating.

Relationship with Future or not, Dior is making moves all on her own; take a look below to see some of the Georgia rapper's recent 'flicks and music videos.

