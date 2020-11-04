If you know, you know. When Future gets serious with one of his girlfriends, he'll ice her out to make sure that everybody knows what's up. Dess Dior, who is rumored to be in a fresh relationship with the rapper, has officially debuted her brand new Audemars Piguet, basically putting ink to paper and confirming that she's linked to Big Fewtch.

It hasn't been too long since Future broke things off with Lori Harvey but, already, he appears to be moving on with a rapper that has been catching people's attention.

Dess Dior is best friends with Jayda Cheaves, who is Lil Baby's girlfriend. She's been in Future's circle for a minute as such and it looks like she might have gotten extra close with the Life Is Good superstar.

On her twenty-second birthday this week, Dess Dior turned up at the club in Atlanta and, in the background to some pictures, people noticed Future was randomly chilling with her crew. Apparently, things weren't as random as they appeared because, now, several outlets are reporting about the iced-out Audemars on Dess' wrist, suggesting that she's Future's new girlfriend.

Dess Dior has been making some noise on her own but, now that she's linked to Pluto, we could see her rise even further in popularity.

Do you think they're together?