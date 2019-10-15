Rumors started circulating that Future may have gotten back together with his baby mama, Joie Chavis, when he was spotted on her birthday vacatio. Joie went on an extravagant week-long trip to Turks & Caicos with her friends, where they stayed in a stunning villa. It's unknown how long Future joined the group for because he only made a single appearance in her Instagram story throughout the heavily-documented vacation. People's suspicions that Future and Joie were dating again were further fueled by her posting a diamond-encrusted watch that she received as a birthday gift.

However, these rumors were dispelled on Saturday, when Future announced that he's single amidst some publicized drama involving a fan. The Wizrd rapper reacted to a woman's Instagram story with the heart-eyed emoji and she flexed the compliment by posting a screenshot of it on her Twitter. Some blogs covered this interaction, which resulted in a frustrated Future. He told the woman that what she did was "mad corny sweetie" and vowed to never engage with fans over social media again. This situation also elicited Future to reveal that he is single and ALSO that he doesn't lie. "What's the problem?," the unproblematic king asked.

Well, Joie is back from vacation and back on her grind regardless. The health blogger has been updating followers her daily routines, which involve grabbing some celery juice and attending stiletto exercise classes. She got the vacation, the watch and her adorable son, Hendrix. What's the problem?