Future always gets dragged for the way he treats the mothers of his children. He's been called out by the likes of Wendy Williams and thousands of other men and women online who disagree with his lifestyle. In case you're unaware, the Atlanta icon has several different children with different women. Most recently, he allegedly fathered a baby with Eliza Reign, a social media personality, but he has never confirmed that fact. Hendrix has always had a soft spot in his heart for Joie Chavis, one of the women he dated in the past. In order to show her some major love, the recording artist decided it would be nice to treat her on her birthday, seemingly flying her out to an exotic destination and spoiling her with a beautiful vacation.

According to Bossip, Future did something similar for his other ex-girlfriend Brittni Mealy, taking her on an excursion last month. This time, it was Joie's turn, hitting up Turks & Caicos with the rapper and posting tons of footage from her dream destination. Complete with balloons, a special menu and a personalized cake, Joie rang in her birthday with Future's help. She posted several photos on her story of the wondrous night, thanking the artist for all he's done for her in the past.

So, is Future really the bad guy that people make him out to be?