Joie Chavis, one among Future's endless list of baby mamas, had herself one hell of a week. To celebrate her 31st birthday, she was "flewed out" to Turks & Caicos for a lavish vacation. She has been documenting the majority of the trip on Instagram. So far, we've seen the beautiful villa she's staying in with its own private pool and ocean-view. We've seen the candlelit birthday dinner with a custom menu - where Future was photographed for the one and only time throughout the getaway.

All was splendid for Joie this week, other than the slight shade she caught from those who believed she letting the notoriously flaky Future buy her affection. However, it's unlikely that the Internet hate hits that hard when it has to travel all the way to her villa in Turks & Caicos. If it did, the diamond-loaded watch she was gifted later in the week could have dispelled any of that negative energy. Yes, after a week filled with unfathomable luxury that was already making us ogle with envy, Joie posted a Boomerang showing how her new ice dances in the sunlight. She captioned it, "Might light ya wrist," referencing Jay-Z's hit, "I Just Wanna Love U."

While Joie didn't specify who is responsible lighting her wrist, followers will surely speculate that it was none other than Future.