Future says that too many artists are trying to drop their new music at the same time as him, ahead of the release of his new album, I Never Liked You. Future made the claim on Twitter, earlier this week.

"Everybody wanna drop when I drop," he wrote succinctly.

While the Atlanta rapper didn't namedrop anyone specific, a number of artists have projects releasing on April 29th. Action Bronson's Cocodrillo Turbo, Kehlani's blue water road, Toro y Moi's Mahal, Faye Webster's Car Therapy Sessions EP, and more will all be available later this week. Besides this Friday specifically, Pusha T dropped It’s Almost Dry on April 22 and Black Star plans to release No Fear of Time on May 3.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

While Future hasn't revealed a tracklist for I Never Liked You, the album is expected to feature Kanye West, FKA Twigs, Babyface Ray, and more. The cover artwork shows the rapper rocking a purple silk-like suit with a matching sleep mask. Future dropped a single, "Worst Day," back on Valentine's Day, earlier this year.

Future's new album comes on the heels of being labeled the "best rapper alive," by GQ for a new profile.

“I’m putting myself out there,” Future said of his new album in the piece. “Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself, because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just…be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”

Check out Future's tweet below.