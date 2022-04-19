Future says that he's much better friends with Kanye West than people realize, because he doesn't post everything on social media. The executive producer of Donda 2 discussed his relationship with West during a new cover story for GQ, in which the outlet labels him the "best rapper alive."

“Me and Kanye always had a relationship,” Future explains. “But it’s hard for people to understand, because I don’t put everything on Instagram. Kanye flew me to Paris in 2011 or 2012 to work on music. [Discussing] his clothing line before it came, his shoe business before it came. People don’t know I’ve been able to go to his house, and pull up right into the crib. We just never talked about it.”



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

West has had high praise for Future as of late, calling him “the most influential artist of the past 10 years” on the Drink Champs podcast back in 2021. As for how Future felt about the compliment, he says it made him reflect on the aforementioned Paris from trip a decade prior.

“When he said that, I understood why he called me to Paris, even though I didn’t understand it at that time,” says Future. “I understood why we had certain conversations. I understood him being a part of ‘I Won.’ Even him having me write on certain [Kanye] albums that people don’t even understand I wrote on.”

He adds: “Sometimes not getting credit when you write with him because the love of the art is…I want it to be right. Top tier. Just being able to create and put those textures over different music, and being involved with something like that. And then later down the line in a priceless moment, him saying what he said on Drink Champs. The value of that statement. The value of the relationship as it continues to grow, the value of just treating people like they are priceless, instead of treating people like they got a dollar sign on them every time.”

