Young Scooter has put a new album rollout from Future in motion. On Monday night, Future shared a few tweets indicating that a new album -- and his first since 2020's High Off Life -- would be arriving this month. He shared very few details but it seems like he's getting ready to announce an official release date.



Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The rapper shared some promising updates on Instagram last night, starting with a teaser of who to expect on the project. For starters, Future and Kanye have some new music together on the album. Scooter shared footage of Fewtch and Ye were shooting a new music video for the project. "@future @kanyewest this to hard im about leak it album soon," Scooter wrote.

Future then chimed in on the release date for the project. He didn't specify when the album will drop but he confirmed that a release date would be arriving this week. "Ima have album date this week jus holdup... YE SPAZZED ON DIS SHIT," he added.

Ye and Future have developed a strong working relationship over the past few months. Future was announced as the executive producer of the Stem Player-only, Donda 2 and appeared on "Pablo" alongside Travis Scott.

We'll keep you posted on more updates surrounding Future's upcoming album. Check out the announcements below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.