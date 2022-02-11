mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Future Seeks Counsel From Kevin Samuels In "Worst Day" Visual

Erika Marie
February 11, 2022 02:27
Worst Day
Future

On the track, Future details why Valentine's Day isn't his favorite holiday.


The rollout for this single has been a serious one as Future has been teasing his sitdown with the Kevin Samuels. This pairing didn't surprise Future's fans as he's developed a reputation as being a bit of a playboy while Samuels is known for his commentary on what makes a high-value man. Their chat is included in the visual to Future's latest single "Worst Day"—a track where Future laments about Valentine's Day. 

The love-centered holiday is just around the corner and on the track, Future shares why this time of year isn't one of his favorites. The visual matches the theme of the song as Future seeks counseling from Samuels over his addiction to spending money on too many women. 

Watch the visual to "Worst Day" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Valentine's Day, the worst day, got too many to please
Spent over a hundred Gs and she still wasn't pleased
I done gave her a hundred Gs, all she want is me
It's a treat when we meet up, whenever we meet
She just want me to be there on February 14
I come through and I get a chance, but you gotta be brief
Tote a LV briefcase, I'm just keeping it a G

2 Comments
View Comment Thread
Show comments
Future Seeks Counsel From Kevin Samuels In "Worst Day" Visual
