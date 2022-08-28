Future & SZA Assist DJ Khaled With "BEAUTIFUL" From "GOD DID" Album

Now that DJ Khaled's GOD DID album has had some time to make its way into listener's weekend streaming rotation, a few titles on the tracklist have emerged as fan favourites, such as the Dr. Dre-produced remix of Kanye West's "Use This Gospel" featuring Eminem, as well as the song we've selected to spotlight today, "BEAUTIFUL" with Future and SZA.

The collaboration is the eighth title on Khaled's new album and kicks off with Pluto rapping, "Pull up in that two-tone, got me feelin' like a Jetson / Let it out, my sneaky link, lil' shawty like my best friend / Pop a bag on her, I'm a sponsor, she my investment / She not the only one without no questions."

On the chorus, SZA's vocals shine as she sings, "I took a flight for the Patek, you said, 'Bae, you're so dramatic,' I guess / Anything you want, boy, forget it, you just make me feel so..."

Other standouts emerging among the new arrivals include "GOD DID" featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, as well as "Juice WRLD DID" with a posthumous appearance from the late rapper.

