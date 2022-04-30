Are you ready for our Fire Emoji update? This week, Future's I NEVER LIKED YOU leads the way on our round-up, although Lil Baby and Bobby Shmurda also dropped off must-listen tracks, among other artists.

First on our list is "I'M ON ONE" by Hendrix and his frequent collaborator Drake, who also earned a spot on our R&B Season update, which you'll get to read all about tomorrow.

Next, we hear another collaboration from Memphis' Pooh Shiesty and Atlanta's Gunna on "Certified," followed by a solo track from Future which he titled, "HOLY GHOST."

Lil Baby is continuing on his streak of delivering fire new singles – this week feeding us with "Frozen," which comes in at just under three minutes. "I done seen this shit get grimy, I can't have no conscience / See 'em tryna clone me and all, but it's only one me / If I came in this world alone, why I get lonely? / Can someone come unthaw my heart? I think it's frozen," he ponders on the chorus.

"Goin Up" by Lil Tjay comes next, followed by a return from Bobby Shmurda on "They Don't Know." Check out the full Fire Emoji update below, and let us know what songs you've been loving from this New Music Friday in the comments.