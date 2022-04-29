mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tjay Enjoys The Fruits Of His Labor On New Single "Goin Up"

Alexander Cole
April 29, 2022 09:12
Lil Tjay is back with a new single called "Goin Up."


Lil Tjay has been on the rise over the last few years thanks to his brand of melodic tracks that are filled with their fair share of bars. The artist is always speaking about his real-life experiences, and his authenticity has certainly resonated with his fanbase. Having said that, Tjay decided to bless fans with a brand new track today called "Goin Up."

In this song, the artist speaks about his experiences as a young artist in the game and the rise to fame he has experienced over the last few years. He touches on loyalty, respect, and the material possessions that come with his status. This is done over some piano-laced production which is quite similar to what you have heard him on before.

You can stream this brand new song, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Goin’ up, up, up, up, up, up, started on a corner (Up)
Bently Truck, red guts, couple milliy up, could’ve been a goner (Up)
I put on for my city, youngins wanna do it, this ain’t no persona (Up)
Richard Millie on my wrist, oh shit, n***a, you say what you wanna

