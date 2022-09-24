After EST Gee and Jack Harlow lit things up with their "Backstage Passes" collaboration on our Fire Emoji update last weekend, Freddie Gibbs has come through to conquer the top spot this Saturday (September 24) with his "Dark Hearted" single from his impending SSS album.

Ahead of the project's arrival this coming Friday, the 40-year-old has delivered its tracklist, revealing that fans can expect to hear features from names like Pusha T, Rick Ross, Offset, and more.

Next, we hear from YG, who is gearing up to share his long-awaited follow-up to 2020's My Life 4Hunnid. This New Music Friday (September 23), the West Coast superstar shared "Maniac," which will appear on the I Got Issues tracklist when it premieres on September 30th.

Following him, we have another solo single – this one from Moneybagg Yo – called "Blow." The track finds the Memphis native celebrating his 31st birthday, rapping, "Blow a lot of money on dope, blow a lot of money on clothes / Blow a lot of money on guns, spend a lil' money on hoes."

Repping for the female rappers this weekend we have "FNF" hitmaker GloRilla and Cardi B, who shared "Tomorrow 2" with their fans.

Last, but certainly not least, LUCKI dropped off his Flawless Like Me album with a 24-song long tracklist including only two features – one of which comes from Future on "KAPTOL DENIM," and landed on our latest playlist update.

Stream all our new favourites exclusively on Spotify below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.