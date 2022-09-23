YG Pops His Sh*t On New Single "Maniac"

It's been a rocky rollout for YG's new album. His album was prematurely announced, and yesterday, the Bompton rapper accused his label Def Jam of leaking the tracklist. Nonetheless, YG is still keeping it pushing.

This morning, the rapper unveiled the latest track off of the project, and presumably the last until I Got Issues drops in its entirety. "Maniac" is a call back to the G-Funk era that pairs sticky production from Hit-Boy, Terrace Martin, and Corbett with YG's laidback, nasally flow. It seems that the upcoming effort from the 4Hunnid artist will dive even deeper into his West Coast roots.

YG's I Got Issues will include appearances from Mozzy, J. Cole, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, D3szn, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, and Nas.

Check out "Maniac" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck all the opps, pop they tops like Snapple

The shooters wanna slide, you know I cover the travel

In the city, I'm a n***a, bitch, put upa statue

I got rich and start sending hittas at you