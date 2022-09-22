Moneybagg Yo Celebrates His Birthday With "Blow" Single

It's a cause for celebration for Moneybagg Yo as the rapper kicks off his birthday. Moneybagg has been sitting at the top of the world these last few years as one release after another tops the charts. He's quickly become a favorite in Rap circles and has watched his celebrity increase monumentally, so it's only fitting that for his birthday, he delivers a new song: "Blow."

The Memphis rapper chatted with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 about the single and staying motivated at this point in his career.

"The vibe… it was just a party, birthday club vibe. I made it probably a month ago but then I was making it intentionally for my birthday, you know what I’m saying? Just trying to put out a birthday song, do a record," he said. Elsewhere, Moneybagg added, "I feel like I’m just getting better and better with time, still hustling, still saying consistent and motivated at the same time. I feel like there’s just more to come… this just the beginning. Y'all gonna see a lot more of this because I feel like I ain’t dropped in a little minute."

Stream "Blow" and let us know what you think of this one. Happy Birthday, Moneybagg Yo!

Quotable Lyrics

New car smell the Ferrari a coupe (Vroom)

Just enough room to fit me and ya boo (Fool)

Hard to sort out all the fake from the real

Gotta look at this sh*t for what it is

They know I drip, I’ma come through and kill

Put that sh*t on splash when I spill