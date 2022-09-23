LUCKI & Future Connect On "KAPITOL DENIM" Joint Single: Stream

This New Music Friday has been a loaded one, with new singles from Kid Cudi, Freddie Gibbs, and YG (among others), and projects coming from DaBaby, Muni Long, and finally, LUCKI, who dropped off his highly anticipated Flawless Like Me record at midnight.

Boasting 22 titles on the tracklist, the 26-year-old's new arrival includes just two features – one from Babyface Ray on "WHITE HOUSE," and another from Future on "KAPITOL DENIM" – the latter of which we're spotlighting today.

The brief track starts off with Future flexing his luxurious lifestyle, as per usual. "Some crazy girls out in Cali from all round the globe, I been on the road / Plain Jane watch, money don't stop," he raps. "Buy me a plane, I'ma land it on the block / Just to deal with this shit, n*ggas gotta be hot."

Stream "KAPITOL DENIM" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and check back in with HNHH later to stream Lucki's full Flawless Like Me album.

