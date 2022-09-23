Kid Cudi & Ty Dolla $ign Drop Off "Willing To Trust" Collab Track: Listen

Kid Cudi isn't letting the unexpected leak of his Entergalactic album get him down. Ahead of the project's September 30th release date, the "Mr. Rager" hitmaker has shared a new single, this one in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, called "Willing To Trust."

Fans of Cudi will already know that his impending project will accompany his animated Netflix series, due to drop on the same day. Cast members who lent their voice acting talents include Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Hudgens, Macaulay Culkin, and Jaden Smith, just to name a few.

"Your touch paralyzes me in the mornin' / And I don’t want you to go / Sincerely yours, forevermore / And teach me what you know," the 38-year-old sings on his first verse.

Of his decision to make the album, Cudi told Billboard, "I always wanted to do something visual accompanying an album, but so many people have tried that. I just wanted to figure out another approach that hadn’t been done before. With this, the process was really simple. I masterminded this whole thing and said, ‘Okay, it’s best if I make the music first and then we go in and write the scripts."

The recording artist also shared that he's been working on his memoir, revealing his troubled roots and deepest vulnerabilities to his audience.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't need new friends, that shit so confusin' (No, no, no)

Left your ex, thought you'd never trust a man again (No, oh-oh)

Don't take it out on me, nah (Out on me)

Don't do me dirty, let's make this worth it

