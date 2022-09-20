It's been roughly two years since Freddie Gibbs unleashed his Grammy-nominated album, Alfredo alongside The Alchemist. Though he's expanded into stand-up and acting in the past two years, the rapper formally announced that his highly-anticipated major label album, SSS, is due out on Sept. 30th. Following the release of "Too Much" ft Moneybagg Yo, fans have wondered what direction the Gary, IN native would be heading next.



Freddie Gibbs performs at l' Elysée Montmartre on March 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns/Getty Images)

Today, the rapper unveiled the official tracklist for the project. SSS will contain 14 songs and a bonus track with appearances from several heavyweights in the game, such as Rick Ross, Pusha T, Raekwon, DJ Paul, and Scarface. Additionally, Offset, Kelley Price, Musiq Soulchild, and Anderson .Paak will join Gibbs on SSS.

Ahead of sharing the tracklist, Freddie Gibbs's freestyle on Funk Flex went live where he took a few shots at his adversaries, including Benny The Butcher and Akademiks. It seems like it might be a teaser of what to expect when SSS drops.

Check out the full tracklist below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.