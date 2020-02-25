Ever since the release of Blonde, which has been hailed as one of the defining albums of the last decade, Frank Ocean fans have been kept in the dark regarding the potential of new music. Last year, the reclusive star re-emerged from the shadows to organize a series of PrEP+ parties in New York City, where he would go on to debut a handful of previously-unheard songs. The former Odd Future standout released "In My Room" and "DHL" to a worldwide audience, but other songs like "Little Demon" with Skeptaremained unreleased on streaming services. If you wanted to listen to the track over and over, you could pre-order the vinyl copy on Frank's official webshop. While that offered an opportunity for stans to get their fix of new music, they're celebrating an even greater announcement today as it was revealed that, instead of getting "Little Demon," Ocean would be gifting them with a brand new unreleased record on vinyl.



Karwai Tang/Getty Images

As reported by The Fader, anybody who ordered the physical copy of "Little Demon" received an e-mail this morning that claims that it will be replaced by a "new, unreleased Frank Ocean song." Fans are able to cancel their orders before the end of the week with a full refund but, to be honest, why would anybody want to do that? It's such a rarity to hear new music from the superstar so, when the chance arises, you've got to go for it.

There is currently no known information as to when the new song will arrive and if it will hit streaming. Knowing Frank Ocean's history though, we can safely assume that the drop will be pretty quiet if he does end up coming through on a global scale.