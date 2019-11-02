Frank Ocean stopped by his latest PrEP+ party in New York City on Halloween and subsequently, debuted new music for those in attendance. Clubgoers were treated to a listen of an unreleased track featuring British artist Skepta.

October 31st was the third edition of Ocean’s PrEP+ parties, which have been described as an “homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) – which can be taken daily to prevent HIV/AIDs for those who are not infected but are at high risk – had been invented in that era.”

For a costume, Ocean seems to have been dressed as a clown. In one fan-filmed video, the singer can be seen in a pink suit. The video is captioned, “frank ocean finally came to prep as his true self: a clown.”

Ocean announced this latest party through his Instagram stories, directing fans to his website, blonded.world, where they could RSVP.

Ocean has had a busy month. To kick off the month he gave a rare interview to WMagazine. After premiering his first PrEP+ event, the Blonde singer released his first single of the year, “DHL.” Earlier today, Ocean followed that up with his second single, "In My Room." So far, the two-minute track is only available on Apple Music, but you can find it here.