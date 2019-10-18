Holy crap. Frank Ocean is working on new music.

For years, we've been waiting for the iconic recording artist to drop the follow-up to his highly-acclaimed album Blonde and, last night, he finally showed off some of the vibes he's been working on. It was announced yesterday that the former Odd Future singer would be launching a club night called PrEP+, inspired by the HIV-prevention drug and what life would be like in the 80s and 90s if it had existed. Identifying within the LGBTQ+ community, Frank Ocean has done a lot to raise awareness for queer issues, partnering with Gayletter Magazine to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for people of all races, creeds, genders, abilities, and more. While there were strict rules to not allow photography or videography during the party, somebody managed to creep a device in and they captured portions of the new songs (!!!!!!!) that Frank debuted.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As reported by HHNM, the elusive artist is working on new music and he shared some of it at the PrEP+ club night. Inviting a number of world-class producers to the event, the new songs reportedly come by way of producer Sango. The snippets are quite different with the first following more of a "Nikes" vibe in his vocal effects and the second going for more of a slower ambience.

As we all know, this doesn't mean that Frank Ocean will be releasing anything imminently. Hopefully, that's the case but we may never actually hear these songs in studio quality.