Today, Frank Ocean surprised us with a Christmas episode of his "Blonded Radio" Beats 1 show because Frank Ocean never shares anything with the public that isn't a surprise. Every "Blonded Radio" episode has been announced mere minutes before it airs by Apple Music, Frank or his co-host, Vegyn. While many "Blonded" episodes have ended with Frank premiering new songs - causing fans to drop whatever they may be doing and tune in whenever the show starts streaming - today's episode did not. However, Frank recently gifted us with "DHL" and "In My Room", so we can't really complain. "Blonded Xmas" solely consisted of Christmas tunes and some other gems. You could stream the episode's playlist below.

Mariah Carey: "Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)"

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark: "Electricity"

Octo Octa: "Deep Connections"

645AR: "I Want the Money [ft. SenseiATL]"

Shuggie Otis: "Island Letter"

The Christmas All-Stars and Joseph Simmons: "Santa Baby" [ft. Salt-n-Pepa, Onyx, Snoop Dogg, P Diddy, Keith Murray, & Mase]

TRU: "Christmas in the Ghetto"

Machine Girl: "Athoth a Go!! Go!!"

Solange: "Almeda"

Dungeon Family: "Follow the Light"

Laurice: "Disco Spaceship"

George Harrison: "My Sweet Lord (Demo)"

Purple Mountains: "Snow Is Falling in Manhattan"

George Jones & the Jones Boys: "The Lonely Christmas Call"

Pet Shop Boys: "It Doesn’t Often Snow at Christmas"

George Clanton: "Livin’ Loose"

Sleaford Mods: "Discourse"

RP Boo: "U-Don’t No"

Headie One: "Home"

Cortex: "Troupeau bleu:

The Miracles: "Christmas Every Day"

Frank Ocean is rumored to be headlining Coachella this year, as is Travis Scott and Rage Against The Machine.