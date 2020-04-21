beats 1
- Pop CultureAnderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce "An Evening With Silk Sonic" Limited Radio SeriesThe first episode of the Apple Music limited radio series will debut tonight. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicCordae Reflects On Jay-Z, Nas, & Being A Student Of The GameWith rumblings of his sophomore album underway, Cordae opens up about some of the music that helped shaped his artistry. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCardi B Offers Some Advice To Female ArtistsWith her new single "WAP" set to drop tomorrow, Cardi B took a moment to offer some advice to aspiring female artists. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAction Bronson Reflects On Mac Miller Collab "Red Dot Music"Action Bronson connects with Beats 1 Radio to discuss a variety of topics, including his beloved collaboration with the late Mac Miller. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Opens Up About "Bleed"A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie opens up about the inspiration behind his "Artist 2.0" Deluxe single "Bleed." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFreddie Gibbs & Alchemist Break Down "Alfredo" With EbroFollowing the release of "Alfredo," Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist hit up Beats 1 Radio for a conversation with Ebro Darden. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture Kindly Reflects On Juice WRLD: "He's A Special Kid"During an extensive interview with Beats 1, Future opens up about working on "WRLD On Drugs" with the late Juice WRLD.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture On Working With Young Thug & Travis Scott For "High Off Life"Future spoke about working with Young Thug and Travis Scott in a new interview. By Cole Blake
- MusicFuture Predicts His Kids Will Be A ProblemFuture already senses the creative spirit in his children, saying that they're all bosses and will be a "problem."By Alex Zidel
- MusicBillie Eilish Says She's Working On New Music During QuarantineBillie Eilish discusses working on new music during quarantine with Beats 1's Zane Lowe.By Cole Blake
- Music50 Cent Issues Promising Update On Pop Smoke Album50 Cent speaks with Ebro Darden for Beats 1 Radio on Apple Music, giving an update on the posthumous Pop Smoke album that he is executive producing.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMike Dean Reflects On Jay-Z & Kanye West's "In Paris"Mike Dean celebrates one of his boldest production choices as he reflects on working with The Throne's hit single. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDoja Cat Reflects On Facing Barrage Of Nicki Minaj StansAfter facing the wrath from a murder of Nicki Minaj-Stanning Barbz, Doja Cat took to Beats 1 to clear the air about the misunderstanding gone awry. By Mitch Findlay