mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Frank Ocean Drops New Single "In My Room"

Erika Marie
November 02, 2019 03:37
3 Views
00
0
CoverCover

In My Room
Frank Ocean

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The song popped up on Apple Music without an announcement.


On Friday, news began to circulate that Frank Ocean debuted a new track at his PrEP+ club in New York City. The song was said to be a collaboration with British rapper Skepta, and a snippet of the song quickly made its way through social media. This, of course, fueled rumors that the singer was readying a new project, but without confirmation, fans just crossed their fingers and wished for more Frank Ocean music.

Then, mysterious, a new single from Ocean popped up on Apple Music. The two-minute track's release wasn't announced by the singer and, as of now, is only available on the one streaming service. He's also recently shared a remix to SZA's "The Weekend" at one of his PrEP parties along with dropping his single "DHL" in mid-October. Check out "In My Room" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Every night you are in my room
My room, my room with me
I guess I can't state my feelings too soon
I don't know you

Frank Ocean
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Frank Ocean Drops New Single "In My Room"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject