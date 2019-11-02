Frank Ocean Drops New Single "In My Room"

On Friday, news began to circulate that Frank Ocean debuted a new track at his PrEP+ club in New York City. The song was said to be a collaboration with British rapper Skepta, and a snippet of the song quickly made its way through social media. This, of course, fueled rumors that the singer was readying a new project, but without confirmation, fans just crossed their fingers and wished for more Frank Ocean music.

Then, mysterious, a new single from Ocean popped up on Apple Music. The two-minute track's release wasn't announced by the singer and, as of now, is only available on the one streaming service. He's also recently shared a remix to SZA's "The Weekend" at one of his PrEP parties along with dropping his single "DHL" in mid-October. Check out "In My Room" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Every night you are in my room

My room, my room with me

I guess I can't state my feelings too soon

I don't know you